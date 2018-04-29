5 Politicians Who Resigned Over Far Less Than Amber Rudd's Windrush Scandal

Amber Rudd is facing growing calls to resign over the escalating Windrush scandal after she was accused again on Sunday evening of not revealing how much she knew about her own department’s forced immigration targets.

The Home Secretary has claimed she did not set, see or approve any targets for removals. Yet she wrote to the PM about these deportation targets. She tried to claim incompetence instead of wilfully misleading Parliament. That defence has now worn thin. https://t.co/YPih6xlmXY

The Home Secretary faces her third Monday grilling in a row in the Commons with opposition MPs accusing her of having misled Parliament, but she has so far refused to resign despite critics saying the scandal has had a devastating effect on hundreds of people.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said last week: “People have died, people have lost their jobs, lost their futures. People working in the national health service all their lives suddenly lose their jobs.

“It could not be worse and yet the Home Secretary thinks ‘I can apologise and it will be alright’. Well, it won’t be.

“I really think she should quit.”

In light of this, HuffPost UK has compiled a brief roundup of UK politicians who have resigned over far less...

1) Andrew Mitchell Saying Something He Didn’t Actually Say

In September 2012 Chief Whip Andrew Mitchell was accused by a Downing Street police officer of calling him a “fucking pleb”. The officer alleged that the minister told him to “learn your fucking place” after he was stopped from riding his bike out of the gate.

The subsequent year was then dominated by the never-ending back and forth blame-game concerning the bicycle-based shenanigans of what became known as #Plebgate.

Mitchell resigned as Chief Whip but the police officers involved were later recorded denying that offending word had ever been used.

The bike at the centre of the row later raised £10,600 for charity after it was sold on eBay.