Amber Rudd has resigned as Home Secretary, amid claims she misled Parliament over the Windrush scandal.

Rudd telephoned the Prime Minister, Theresa May, to tell her of the decision on Sunday, after mounting pressure over her role in Home Office policies that led to some so-called Windrush generation migrants, many of whom have lived in the UK for decades, being threatened with deportation.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister has tonight accepted the resignation of the Home Secretary.”

A Downing Street source told HuffPost UK Amber Rudd’s replacement would be announced on Monday.

Her decision to stand down will come as a major blow to May, who publicly declared her “full confidence” in the Home Secretary on Friday, after the Guardian newspaper published a leaked memo that linked Rudd to Home Office targets for deporting migrants.

Rudd first told the Commons Home Affairs Committee that she was unaware of any targets for removing illegal migrants, and later said she had not seen the leaked memo, written by Hugh Ind, the director general of the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement agency.

However, with mounting evidence emerging detailing the extent of the knowledge within the Home Office about the targets, Rudd decided that she should take responsibility and go.

Even before she was accused of misleading MPs, Rudd had been under fire for her handling of the Windrush scandal which saw Commonwealth citizens who came to Britain in the post-war decades being denied healthcare, pensions and benefits.

Labour said she was effectively acting as a “human shield” for May, whose policy when she herself was Home Secretary of creating a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants was blamed for causing the problems they now faced.