Amber Rudd has resigned as Home Secretary, amid claims she misled Parliament over the Windrush scandal.
Rudd telephoned the Prime Minister, Theresa May, to tell her of the decision on Sunday, after mounting pressure over her role in Home Office policies that led to some so-called Windrush generation migrants, many of whom have lived in the UK for decades, being threatened with deportation.
A Number 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister has tonight accepted the resignation of the Home Secretary.”
A Downing Street source told HuffPost UK Amber Rudd’s replacement would be announced on Monday.
Her decision to stand down will come as a major blow to May, who publicly declared her “full confidence” in the Home Secretary on Friday, after the Guardian newspaper published a leaked memo that linked Rudd to Home Office targets for deporting migrants.
Rudd first told the Commons Home Affairs Committee that she was unaware of any targets for removing illegal migrants, and later said she had not seen the leaked memo, written by Hugh Ind, the director general of the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement agency.
However, with mounting evidence emerging detailing the extent of the knowledge within the Home Office about the targets, Rudd decided that she should take responsibility and go.
Even before she was accused of misleading MPs, Rudd had been under fire for her handling of the Windrush scandal which saw Commonwealth citizens who came to Britain in the post-war decades being denied healthcare, pensions and benefits.
Labour said she was effectively acting as a “human shield” for May, whose policy when she herself was Home Secretary of creating a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants was blamed for causing the problems they now faced.
Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott told BBC Radio 4′s Westminster Hour: “I think Amber has done the right thing.
“When I called for her resignation last week I reminded her that when Lord Carrington resigned over the Falklands he said it was a matter of honour. I called on her to resign as a matter of honour.
“I refuse to put the Windrush generation to one side. We don’t know the detail about the compensation, there’s a lot of uncertainty.”
Asked if she had any sympathy for Rudd, Abbott replied: “Politics is a very tough and difficult game. I know that, but my sympathy at this point is that generation of people who feel they’ve been let down by this Government.
“We all need to turn our attention to Theresa May. In 2014 she put legislation through which removed the protection from deportation that Commonwealth citizens had always had.”
Rudd’s brother Roland, the chairman of the pro-Remain campaign group Open Britain, praised his sister.
The Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Sir Ed Davey said: “It’s clear that Amber Rudd has ended up, at least partly, being the fall guy to protect the Prime Minister. Theresa May must face questions now given these dreadful failures largely took place under her watch as Home Secretary.”
Rudd’s departure will also upset the delicate balance within the Cabinet between Leavers and Remainers ahead of a crucial meeting of the Brexit “war cabinet” on Wednesday to discuss Britain’s future customs relationship with the EU.
The Environment Secretary Michael Gove – one of the Cabinet’s leading Brexiteers – was being touted as the front runner replace her at the Home Office.
But Ladbrokes swiftly installed Housing Secretary Sajid Javid as the favourite to succeed Rudd, at odds of 6/4, ahead of Michael Gove on 4/1.
On Sunday, Brandon Lewis, the former immigration minister, confirmed Rudd was aware the Home Office had an “overall target” to increase deportations of illegal immigrants by 10%.
Opposition MPs accused her of having misled Parliament after she told a Commons committee last week that the Government did not have targets for removals.