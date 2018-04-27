Amber Rudd has apologised for not knowing the Home Office had a target for the number of people to deport, amid calls for her to resign.

Earlier this week, the home secretary told MPs she did not know of any targets but on Friday The Guardian published a leaked memo sent to her in June 2017 that specifically acknowledged them.

Rudd said she would make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday to answer “legitimate questions that have arisen on targets and illegal migration”.

She said she did not read the memo The Guardian revealed, adding it “was copied to my office as many documents are”.

In a series of tweets, she said she accepted she should have been aware such targets existed “and I’m sorry that I wasn’t”.