ENTERTAINMENT
13/08/2021 09:28 BST

Impeachment: American Crime Story Trailer Offers First Look At Monica Lewinsky And Bill Clinton Scandal

Beanie Feldstein and Clive Owen take the lead in Ryan Murphy's latest drama.

The first trailer for the new season of American Crime Story has been unveiled, offering a first look at the actors playing Monica Lewinsky and Bill and Hillary Clinton in action.

American Crime Story is set to return for its third series, subtitled Impeachment, later in the year.

Impeachment will tell the story of the scandal that almost ousted Bill Clinton from the White House, following his affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky.

The new season puts Lady Bird and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein in the leading role of Monica Lewinsky, with the trailer teasing her first ever meeting with the then-president.

FX
Beanie Feldstein plays Monica Lewisnky in the new season of American Crime Story

The two-minute trailer also features Clive Owen in character as Bill Clinton, including his delivery of the infamous line: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman”.

Edie Falco takes on the role of first lady Hillary Clinton in the new series, while frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator Sarah Paulson – who won an Emmy for her role in the first season of American Crime Story – will portray Linda Tripp, the civil servant who double-crossed Lewinsky to bring the affair to light.

FX
Clive Owen plays Bill Clinton in the new series

The scandal “isn’t about justice,” the trailer states, rather “impeachment”.

Producer Ryan Murphy has worked closely with Monica Lewinsky – who also has a producing credit – on the show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Murphy said: “I told [Lewinsky], ’Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer, and you should make all the goddamn money’.”

FX
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

Impeachment: American Crime Story will debut in the US next month, though a UK airdate is yet to be announced.

Previous seasons of the award-winning anthology drama series focussed on the OJ Simpson trial and the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

MORE DRAMA:

MORE: uktv TV drama Bill Clinton Ryan Murphy american crime story Monica Lewinsky

Conversations