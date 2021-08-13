The first trailer for the new season of American Crime Story has been unveiled, offering a first look at the actors playing Monica Lewinsky and Bill and Hillary Clinton in action.
American Crime Story is set to return for its third series, subtitled Impeachment, later in the year.
Impeachment will tell the story of the scandal that almost ousted Bill Clinton from the White House, following his affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky.
The new season puts Lady Bird and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein in the leading role of Monica Lewinsky, with the trailer teasing her first ever meeting with the then-president.
The two-minute trailer also features Clive Owen in character as Bill Clinton, including his delivery of the infamous line: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman”.
Edie Falco takes on the role of first lady Hillary Clinton in the new series, while frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator Sarah Paulson – who won an Emmy for her role in the first season of American Crime Story – will portray Linda Tripp, the civil servant who double-crossed Lewinsky to bring the affair to light.
The scandal “isn’t about justice,” the trailer states, rather “impeachment”.
Producer Ryan Murphy has worked closely with Monica Lewinsky – who also has a producing credit – on the show.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Murphy said: “I told [Lewinsky], ’Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer, and you should make all the goddamn money’.”
Impeachment: American Crime Story will debut in the US next month, though a UK airdate is yet to be announced.
Previous seasons of the award-winning anthology drama series focussed on the OJ Simpson trial and the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.