The first trailer for the new season of American Crime Story has been unveiled, offering a first look at the actors playing Monica Lewinsky and Bill and Hillary Clinton in action.

American Crime Story is set to return for its third series, subtitled Impeachment, later in the year.

Impeachment will tell the story of the scandal that almost ousted Bill Clinton from the White House, following his affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky.

The new season puts Lady Bird and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein in the leading role of Monica Lewinsky, with the trailer teasing her first ever meeting with the then-president.