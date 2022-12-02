Amsterdam Holiday Warning As Weekend Weed Could Be Banned For Brits

Luca Cremasco / EyeEm via Getty Images Bars would need to shut at 2am in the famous destination

Weekend breaks in Amsterdam could look suitably different in the future, as the city is debating ending the sale of cannabis in certain areas of the city at the weekends.

The plans, if approved, would also see a limit on stag parties and brothels shut down in a bid to curb ‘nuisance tourism’ in the city’s famous red light district.

Advertisement

Bored of being known as a place for a party, Amsterdam and its 880,000 residents would like to be seen first and foremost as a cultural destination.

If the ‘stay away’ campaign, due to be launched next year, is successful, Amsterdam’s bars and club would see a limit on their opening hours and would need to be shut by 2am

Smoking and drinking would also be banned in some areas of the Dutch capital, while Airbnbs and short-term holiday lets could also face stricter rules.

Tourists could also be taxed for visiting the popular holiday destination at its busiest periods.

Sofyan Mbarki, Amsterdam’s deputy mayor said: “If we love the city, we have to act now.

“It has become clear that everyone cares about the city and that intervention is needed to counter the nuisance and overcrowding.

Advertisement

“If we want effective and forward-looking cooperation, both a long-term vision and appropriate measures are needed.

“Amsterdam is a metropolis and that means a lively and bustling city, but to keep our city liveable, we now have to opt for limits instead of irresponsible growth.”