A trailer for series two dropped on Wednesday evening, featuring all of the original gang and the new friends they made in the reboot’s first batch of episodes – not to mention some intriguing returning faces.

Here are eight things we noticed in the new teaser...

1. First of all, here’s where things are at with Carrie and her podcast producer

HBO

The final shot of the Sex And The City revival saw Carrie finally locking lips with Franklyn, the producer of her new podcast, with many fans shipping the pair for most of the first season.

When it was revealed that John Corbett would be returning to the franchise as Carrie’s ex, Aiden, a lot of the show’s fanbase was left questioning where this left things for Franklyn, which appears to have been addressed in the first teaser.

When things pick up in the trailer, we see that SJP’s character is still continuing with her solo podcast (also named Sex And The City), and she’s also been having “exit out of grief” sex with her producer.

It seems there’s nothing more than that going on, though, with Carrie insisting it’s “just sex” and her former colleague Jackie Nee warning her: “The world has changed… men have feelings too.”

2. Che Diaz is back, people…

HBO

Pap shots from the set of And Just Like That have shown pretty much every cast member in action apart from Sara Ramírez, leading to speculation that everyone’s favourite “queer, non-binary, Mexican Irish diva” might not be appearing in the second season.

Fortunately, Che Diaz is officially back – and their romance with Miranda looks to be just as passionate as the first time around.

The two are also seemingly taking some big steps in their relationship, too, with Miranda teasing a mysterious venture that’s “a big step up for Che… and me”.

3. …And so is Miranda’s signature hair colour

HBO

When we were reintroduced to Miranda in the first season of And Just Like That, the character had made the decision to embrace her natural hair colour after the pandemic, although by the finale, she’d reverted back to her signature do.

In case you were wondering, Miranda is apparently a vivacious redhead once again in the new season. Oh, the nostalgia…

4. Victor Garber is joining the cast

HBO

A little surprise for Sex And The City fans was the inclusion of Victor Garber – best known for his roles in Titanic, Legally Blonde, Argo and the TV series Alias.

Little is known about what form his And Just Like That role will take, as he’s only seen for a split second at what appears to be a dinner party with Charlotte.

There’s also a brief shot of a new character played by Oliver Hudson – of Nashville and Rules Of Engagement fame – too.

5. Hats!

HBO

And lots of them! Uncle Bryn will be over the moon.

6. The subtlest of Sex And The City throwbacks

HBO

One part of the teaser shows Carrie and her gals, old and new, seemingly dancing the night away at a Halloween party (which corresponds to paparazzi shots of Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker seemingly making their way to a costume party last year).

Look closely at the background and you’ll see someone partying in a hot dog costume that closely resembles one worn by a leafletter in one infamous episode of Sex And The City.

7. And, indeed, the least subtle

HBO

Love it or hate it – Aiden is back in Carrie’s life. Again.

Disappointingly, the teaser gives nothing away about exactly in what capacity he’s back (paparazzi photos show John Corbett and SJP looking very close, but could these be red herrings, as Sex And The City has been known to throw out from time to time?), but to quote the great prophet RuPaul, we can’t wait to see how this turns out.

8. Hang on a minute, though – where is Steve?

Gotham via Getty Images

Harry is back, Aiden is back, all of the And Just Like That newbies are back – hell even the random hot dog costume is back. Surely just because Miranda and Steve have split up doesn’t mean fan favourite David Eigenberg won’t be returning for the spin-off’s second run?

And besides, aren’t he and Aiden buddies? Didn’t they have that bar or whatever?

We suppose we’ll just have to wait until June to find out, when the second season airs on Sky Comedy on Now…

The first season of And Just Like That is now available to watch in full on Now.