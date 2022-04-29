Andrew Garfield Finally Reveals Who He Was Texting In That Viral Oscars Meme

Andrew Garfield has confirmed he was, indeed, texting his friends about the slap in that viral clip from the Oscars.

After lead actor nominee Will Smith shook viewers around the world with his onstage assault of comedian Chris Rock, Andrew was seen trying to subtly use his phone under a table in a moment that quickly turned into a meme.

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too pic.twitter.com/HWaUWGMp28 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 28, 2022

“I feel so bad because Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this,’” the Spider-Man star told The View during an appearance on the talk show on Thursday.

“And everyone’s texting me, you know, asking me, you know, what they were asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that.”

The actor wouldn’t acknowledge the slap directly, but the director category took place after the incident, and The View co-host Joy Behar said she could “read between the lines.” Andrew could only laugh in response.

He flat-out refused to give his opinion on the slap, saying, “Every possible version of the discussion has happened.”

