Andrew Scott To Take The Lead In New Audio Erotica Series – And It's Out Sooner Than You Think

Fans of Andrew Scott, you’d better hold onto your seats for this.

The Ripley star is set to venture into rather risqué territory for his next acting role, which will see him voice Robb the Protector in The Queen’s Guard, a brand new erotic audio series.

Andrew’s new project will be available to stream on the Quinn app – which is exclusively dedicated to erotic audio stories – from this Thursday (16 May).

In a behind-the-scenes interview shared on Quinn’s social media, Andrew can be heard laughing as he bashfully hints that this is one for the fans of “a bit of fantasy and historical fiction” out there.

“I think you’re gonna really fall in love with this story,” he says.

Meanwhile, Andrew is heard huskily declaring in a teaser snippet: “Look at you. Look at how beautifully your body bears the marks of everything you’ve been through. I could worship every one of them.”

Now introducing… Andrew Scott as Robb the Protector.



The Queen’s Guard, a Quinn Original series, hits the Quinn app on May 16, 2024. pic.twitter.com/CSRD9CrJUY — Quinn (@tryquinn_) May 13, 2024

Andrew isn’t the first big name the app has recruited for a saucy story, as actors like You star Victoria Pedretti, Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Willams and Gossip Girl actor Thomas Doherty have also voiced their own series.

The Irish actor was last seen in action in the Netflix series Ripley, which was lauded by critics, one of whom went as far as hailing it as “one of the best shows Netflix has ever done”.