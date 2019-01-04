Angela Merkel Among Senior German Politicians Targeted By Hackers

Hackers have posted the personal information of hundreds of German politicians – including the country’s Chancellor Angela Merkel – on Twitter.

The leaked data also included credit card details and phone numbers, as well as addresses, personal letters and copies of identity cards, public broadcaster ARD TV said on Friday.

The leak, which saw the data posted in daily batches before Christmas on a Twitter account that has been active since mid-2017, affects all parties in parliament except the far-right Alternative for Germany, broadcaster RBB reported.

The identity of the hackers and their motive were not known, the report said.

Germany’s BSI national cyber defence body met early on Friday after it received news of the hack, a spokesman told Reuters.

The Rheinische Post newspaper said in its online edition President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was among the victims of the leaks.

“I can confirm that there has been an incident”, the a spokesman for the left wing Linke Party said, adding that Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the party’s group in Germany’s lower house of parliament, was among those affected.

News agency dpa reported that the leaked information included a fax number and email address belonging to Chancellor Merkel and several letters to and from her.

Alexander Dobrindt, the conservative Christian Social Union’s top legislator in Berlin, said authorities are working to establish “what data are affected and to what extent”.