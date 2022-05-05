Charles McQuillan via Getty Images An Irish wolfhound outside a polling station

With so many people across the UK heading to the ballot boxes on May 5 for the local elections, it’s only natural they would bring their four-legged companions along.

In fact, in the last few years it has become an informal social media tradition for people to share photos of their pooches at the polling station.

And this year is no exception – even prime minister Boris Johnson and London mayor Sadiq Khan brought their dogs along to vote.

Council seats in Scotland, Wales, London and parts of England are available while Northern Ireland is electing its new assembly, with polls open until 10pm.

But today’s local elections, where the Conservatives are expected to experience significant losses, saw some extra additions joining the #DogsAtPollingStations trend...

Here’s a roundup of the most unusual photos making the rounds to light up your day.

Dogs behaving badly at the ballot box

Today's the day to go out there and show the Government what you think of them. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/8VqeDVMDjo — CC (@carooftheavon) May 5, 2022

Owners doing the most for their pooches

Maybe by the general election we'll have escalated to photos of people looking like twats trying to take photos of their dogs at polling stations. If so: I will win. pic.twitter.com/SylH3D8s2H — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 5, 2022

To everyone emailing me this week and next, I’m taking some time off to raise a pup. What better way to introduce Bertie to the world than #dogsatpollingstations (he’s in a bag because he’s waiting for his vaccines to kick in) pic.twitter.com/fHYDvrY9zT — Melissa York (@melyork) May 5, 2022

Who let the dogs out?

Pups in prams at the polling stations

When your pup takes pride in dogmocracy

Cocoa has been to vote 🐶#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/d7MaaWMK9t — The Yorkshire Grey Sheep (@LouiseWalton78) May 5, 2022

Polling stations are open until 10pm in today's local elections. Don't forget to have your say.

Betty the pug was at her local polling station in Blakelaw bright and early this morning. Share your #DogsAtPollingStations pics below! 📸



Elections info 👉 https://t.co/uJLIhDcIhF pic.twitter.com/lVMqscZMX9 — NewcastleCityCouncil (@NewcastleCC) May 5, 2022

There are no local elections where we live but Mabel plans to vote anyway. She wants to be a #dogsatpollingstations and who am I to stop her. pic.twitter.com/PVWoPcy1uY — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) May 5, 2022

Tilly suggests you vote. She’d like a pat on the head when you do, please#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/8jCGvd1i8W — Jeremy McGee (@JeremyMcGee) May 5, 2022

But, step aside dogs... the cows turned out too

Not just dogs Emily, the odd cow too... pic.twitter.com/VRWyMKwfgQ — Harrogate Borough Council (@Harrogatebc) May 5, 2022

Then the cats made an appearance

Step aside dogs at polling stations. Today we want to see #CatsAtPollingStations! Have you spotted a cat at your local polling station today? #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/ohIw93Rxcr — Cats Of Birmingham (@BirminghamCats) May 5, 2022

You’ll be pleased to know that the cats are sensibly exercising their democratic rights up here in Lairg, Highland…#CatsAtPollingStations #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ttlYaMOsNX — Tony Bridge 🔶 (@tonebridge) May 5, 2022

Occasionally, there was a colliding of worlds

And it’s equal opportunities for smaller pets...

In England, more than 4,000 council seats are up for grabs in 146 councils in major cities.