With so many people across the UK heading to the ballot boxes on May 5 for the local elections, it’s only natural they would bring their four-legged companions along.
In fact, in the last few years it has become an informal social media tradition for people to share photos of their pooches at the polling station.
And this year is no exception – even prime minister Boris Johnson and London mayor Sadiq Khan brought their dogs along to vote.
Council seats in Scotland, Wales, London and parts of England are available while Northern Ireland is electing its new assembly, with polls open until 10pm.
But today’s local elections, where the Conservatives are expected to experience significant losses, saw some extra additions joining the #DogsAtPollingStations trend...
Here’s a roundup of the most unusual photos making the rounds to light up your day.
Dogs behaving badly at the ballot box
Owners doing the most for their pooches
Who let the dogs out?
Pups in prams at the polling stations
When your pup takes pride in dogmocracy
But, step aside dogs... the cows turned out too
Then the cats made an appearance
Occasionally, there was a colliding of worlds
And it’s equal opportunities for smaller pets...
In England, more than 4,000 council seats are up for grabs in 146 councils in major cities.
The results are expected to be announced around midnight, with the final counts coming in over the weekend.