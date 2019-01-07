A cross-party group of 50 MPs has written to Scotland Yard asking for greater protection after a politician was branded a “Nazi” by Brexit protesters outside Parliament in the latest wave of abuse.

Police are investigating whether any criminal offence was committed when Conservative MP Anna Soubry was verbally attacked while doing live interviews on College Green on Monday.

During a discussion on the BBC, people off-camera could be heard shouting “Soubry is a Nazi”.

She told interviewer Simon McCoy: “I do object to being called a Nazi, actually.

“I just think this is astonishing, this is what has happened to our country. But let’s try and move on and be positive about things.”

Protesters also chanted slogans including “Liar, liar” throughout a live interview with Soubry on Sky News.

In the aftermath, MPs have written to Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to complain about the spate of incidents in Westminster in recent weeks.