Tory MP Anna Soubry Called 'Nazi' By Chanting Protesters Live On BBC News

Anna Soubry has been called a “Nazi” by protestors chanting near a live BBC News broadcast outside Westminster.
The Tory MP was discussing Theresa May’s Brexit plan with presenter Simon McCoy when they had to stop their conversation due to the noise.
Pointing to the protestors, Soubry said: “I do object to being called a Nazi, actually. I think this is astonishing.This is what has happened to our country, this is what’s happened to our country.
“But anyway, let’s try and stay positive about things.”
The protestors, who were out of shot, then began chanting: “Liar, liar, liar”.
Soubry, an ardent Remainer, was making the case for a second referendum and a public vote on the PM’s plan.
May will intensify efforts to win over her Brexit critics and seek fresh guarantees from Brussels ahead of next week’s crunch vote on her deal.
The prime minister acknowledged she was “still working on” getting further assurances from the European Union to address concerns about the backstop measure aimed at preventing a hard border with Ireland.
But as MPs returned to Westminster after the Christmas break she was warned that the attitudes of Tory Brexiteers had hardened, with Boris Johnson stating that a no-deal Brexit was closest to what people voted for in the referendum.
He used his Daily Telegraph column to dismiss “downright apocalyptic” messages about a Brexit on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms, arguing that people could “sort fact for nonsense”.