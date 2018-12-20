Simon Dawson / Reuters Anna Soubry was accosted by Brexit protestors outside parliament on Wednesday.

An MP was protected by police after being confronted by “abusive” Brexit protesters near parliament.

Anna Soubry, a vocal supporter for Britain to remain in the European Union, was accosted by the activists in Westminster on Wednesday.

In a video posted on social media, Soubry is seen being subjected to shouts of “traitor” as at least two men wearing hi-vis vests, in a nod to the gilet jaunes movement, hurl abuse.

“Traitors like you were told what the people felt,” one man shouted towards the MP. “You are a traitor to this country, you are on the side of Adolf Hitler,” a man, who appeared to be filming the footage, said.

Two police officers intervened and escorted the MP as she walked down the street, though the shouts continued.