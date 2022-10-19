Anne Hathaway Reveals The One Movie Of Hers She Really Wants Her Kids To See

Anne Hathaway has curated an extensive filmography over her decades-long Hollywood career.

Still, there’s a clear choice regarding the one movie she wants her children ― Jonathan, 6, and Jack, 2 ― to view when the time is right.

While you might be forgiven for betting it all on Princess Diaries, the actor revealed her other, perhaps more groundbreaking choice during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Monday.

“I am really excited to show them The Devil Wears Prada. It’s such a good movie,” Anne exclaimed.

“And I say that, you know, with complete humility, I’m a small part in that film,” she said. “It’s David Frankel, our director. It’s Meryl Streep. I mean, you know, Stanley [Tucci], Emily [Blunt], everyone ― Patricia Field.”

“It’s just such a joy of a film, and it’s so well-crafted, and it’s so funny, and I love what it’s about,” she added. “And I think that it holds up well, and the look of it is fantastic.”

While it’s not clear when Anne wants her sons to see the movie, there’s one film that she’s not letting them view until they’re much older.

When the actor was promoting her film, The Witches, in late 2020, she revealed that her children would have to wait a long time to view it because of her terrifying smile in the movie (which you can see below).

“Everybody else’s children can see it, but my kids can’t see this movie until they’re like 30 because every time I smile, they’re just going to freak,” she told People magazine at the time.

The actor took it one step further in another interview on behalf of The Witches, telling Access Hollywood, “I will never show my children this film.”

She added: “If they discover it on their own, that is beyond me. I can’t let them see this.”