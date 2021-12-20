11 Photos From The Annual Sausage Dog Walk Guaranteed To Brighten Your Day

Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images Dachshund Mizar takes part in the sausage dog festive walk in Hyde Park, London.

The annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk is a sight to behold each year – and this festive season, we’re certainly in need of some light relief.

Dozens of dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London this weekend.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls, showed off a turkey costume, accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images Biggie Smalls, dressed as a roasted turkey.

Another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty the Snowman while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images Bruno (left) dressed as a snowman.

If the news cycle is feeling a bit relentless at the moment, take five minutes to marvel at these pooches. You’ll feel more festive in no time.

Hollie Adams - PA Images via Getty Images

Hollie Adams - PA Images via Getty Images

Hollie Adams - PA Images via Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images