11 Photos From The Annual Sausage Dog Walk Guaranteed To Brighten Your Day

These dachshunds know where it's at.
PA Media
Dachshund Mizar takes part in the sausage dog festive walk in Hyde Park, London.
Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images
The annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk is a sight to behold each year – and this festive season, we’re certainly in need of some light relief.

Dozens of dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London this weekend.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls, showed off a turkey costume, accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

Biggie Smalls, dressed as a roasted turkey.
Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images
Another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty the Snowman while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

Bruno (left) dressed as a snowman.
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
If the news cycle is feeling a bit relentless at the moment, take five minutes to marvel at these pooches. You’ll feel more festive in no time.

Hollie Adams - PA Images via Getty Images
Hollie Adams - PA Images via Getty Images
Hollie Adams - PA Images via Getty Images
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images
Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
