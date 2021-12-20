Parents

9 Elf On The Shelf Ideas To Help You Through The Final Week

This month has felt like a year, but keep your elf energised till Christmas Eve.

Everything feels up in the air right now, including, quite possibly, your elf on the shelf, who is likely perched on top of your Christmas tree right above now.

With days to go till Christmas Eve, parents may be stretched to think of new ways to help their elf hop about the house, doing his Christmas deeds, but panic not, as we’ve scoured Instagram for some ideas to see him through.

Almost there, everyone.

1. Climber elf

2. Elf in the snow (sort of)

3. Elf at the golf

4. Painterly elf

6. Burrito elf

7. Elf caught short

8. Elves gone rogue

9. Elf in the money

