9 Elf On The Shelf Ideas To Help You Through The Final Week

Elf on the Shelf / HuffPost Elf on the Shelf

Everything feels up in the air right now, including, quite possibly, your elf on the shelf, who is likely perched on top of your Christmas tree right above now.

With days to go till Christmas Eve, parents may be stretched to think of new ways to help their elf hop about the house, doing his Christmas deeds, but panic not, as we’ve scoured Instagram for some ideas to see him through.

Advertisement

Almost there, everyone.

1. Climber elf

Advertisement

2. Elf in the snow (sort of)

3. Elf at the golf

Advertisement

4. Painterly elf

6. Burrito elf

7. Elf caught short

8. Elves gone rogue

Advertisement