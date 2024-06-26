It Turns Out A Very Different 90s Popstar Almost Landed Billie Piper's Doctor Who Role

Billie Piper as Rose in Doctor Who BBC

As Time Lord companion Rose Tyler, Billie Piper was a pivotal part of what made the Doctor Who revival so popular when the show returned to our screens almost 20 years ago.

Primarily known for her pop career, Rose was Billie’s biggest role to date at that time, helping put her on the map as an actor, and even earning her two wins at the National Television Awards.

But it turns out that one of the Because We Want To singer’s pop peers was also in the running to play the Doctor’s right-hand woman.

The Guardian has reported that in Rachel Stevens’ new book, Finding My Voice, the S Club 7 star made it all the way down to the final two to play the new companion in Doctor Who, only for Billie to land the role instead.

Rachel Stevens on stage at Mighty Hoopla earlier this month Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

It was previously reported back in 2005 that Rachel had also landed an audition to appear alongside John Barrowman in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, although the Some Girls singer did not wind up being on the sci-fi show’s cast in the end.

The Mirror quoted Rachel as saying at the time: “I’ve been called back for a meeting about a permanent role. I so hope I get it as I’m sick of being attacked for my music

“Things happen for a reason and Billie is really great. If the right thing came around, I’d love to do something.”

Billie acted alongside both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant in seasons one and two of the Doctor Who revival, before returning to play Rose in the fourth.

Billie Piper Karwai Tang via Getty Images

In the 2010 special The End Of Time, which introduced Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor, Billie joined a host of returning faces in making a one-off appearance in Doctor Who, her last time acting in the show.

