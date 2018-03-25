ITV Brands Claims Ant And Dec Will Be Replaced On 'I'm A Celebrity' 'Utter Nonsense'

ITV has hit back at reports Ant and Dec are set to be replaced as hosts of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’. The broadcaster branded claims new presenters will front the next series after Ant’s return to rehab “utter nonsense”.

PA Wire/PA Images Ant and Dec

After the report was published in the Daily Star, a spokesperson told The Mirror: “It is utter nonsense to suggest that Ant and Dec are set to be replaced on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.” However, it still remains unknown if Ant will be well enough to front the show when it returns in November. He has pulled out of all TV commitments to return to treatment, after being arrested for drink-driving last week.

Dec will front the rest of the current series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ without him, and is also tipped to present the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows by himself. The auditions have already been filmed with Ant present. Dec previously said in a statement: “Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will go ahead. “We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. “Everyone at ITV and the ‘Takeaway’ team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.” Last week, it was also revealed Suzuki had ended the pair’s £20 million endorsement deal, after Ant was formally charged with drink-driving. He is due to appear in court on 4 April. Ant has had a difficult year after spending two months in a rehabilitation facility for an addiction to prescription painkillers last summer, following a botched knee operation. In January, he also announced his split from wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong.