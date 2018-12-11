Ant McPartlin is to return to work in early 2019, when filming for the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ begins.
Earlier this year, Ant announced that he was taking a break from his work commitments to focus on his recovery, after pleading guilty to drink-driving.
This left his regular co-presenter Declan Donnelly to fly solo for the first time in their shared career on the last episodes of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and this year’s ‘BGT’ live shows, while he was joined by guest host Holly Willoughby on the most recent series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
However, Ant and Dec will be reunited next month, with the former returning to the TV world when filming begins on this year’s ‘BGT’ auditions, HuffPost UK has learned.
Ant last gave fans an update on his recovery in August, when it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be back for ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
He said at the time: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.
“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”
At that time, it was also revealed that ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ would be off the air for all of 2019, with their rep saying: “Neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show and therefore felt it was better to rest the series next year.
“They will instead bring the show back in 2020, bigger and better than ever.”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ will return for its 13th series in the spring.