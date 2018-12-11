Earlier this year, Ant announced that he was taking a break from his work commitments to focus on his recovery, after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Ant McPartlin is to return to work in early 2019, when filming for the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ begins.

However, Ant and Dec will be reunited next month, with the former returning to the TV world when filming begins on this year’s ‘BGT’ auditions, HuffPost UK has learned.

We have also contacted ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ for comment.

Ant last gave fans an update on his recovery in August, when it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be back for ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

He said at the time: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”