Gary Barlow Compares Ant McPartlin’s Troubles With Former Take That Bandmate Robbie Williams' Struggles

Gary Barlow has expressed his concern for Ant McPartlin following his arrest for drink driving last weekend. The Take That star said he was thankful no one was seriously injured in the three-car pile-up in Richmond, south west London on Sunday (18 March).

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Gary Barlow

Speaking to The Sun’s podcast, the 47-year-old singer compared Ant’s troubles to his former bandmate Robbie Williams’ mental health battles. “I don’t really know what happened,” he said. “It’s the same as Rob, everyone just wants the best for him. “It could have been a lot worse than it was. Thank God no one got seriously hurt. I just want him to get better, because we’ve all grown up seeing those guys on telly, they’re a TV fixture. “Every few months I love to watch them, they’re incredibly funny.” Gary added: “I send the best to him.”

John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty Images Ant McPartlin leaving a house in west London after he was interviewed by police on the same day it was revealed his TV presenting partner Declan Donnelly will host their programme Saturday Night Takeaway without him.

Gary was also quick to draw parallels with Robbie’s struggles, admitting he still worries about his former bandmate “He loses his way a bit and it really goes to show how haunted he is by that side of his life,” Gary said. “All of us worry about him constantly. He’s still the baby of the band to us. He was 15 when he joined Take That, just about to be 16.”

PA Archive/PA Images Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams

On Wednesday police confirmed that Ant has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 April. Following his arrest, Ant confirmed that he was returning to treatment, and would be stepping down from his TV commitments for the foreseeable future. While this has led to the cancellation of this week’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, ITV has confirmed that the final two episodes of the current series will go ahead as planned, with Declan Donnelly hosting the show without his usual co-presenter.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Declan Donnelly

Dec said in a statement: “Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will go ahead. “We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. “Everyone at ITV and the ‘Takeaway’ team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.”