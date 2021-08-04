Anton Du Beke And Ann Widdecombe Once Hoped To Star In Their Own Sitcom And People Have Thoughts

Comedian Paul Kerensa, whose credits include writing for Miranda and Not Going Out, has astonishingly claimed he was approached to write the comedy.

While viewers enjoyed watching the former Tory MP hopelessly being dragged around the dancefloor dressed as a giant canary , their popularity on the BBC ballroom show apparently led them to trying to get a sitcom commissioned.

The pair became friends after being paired together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, garnering attention for their less than stellar routines.

And now, in today’s edition of News We Never Thought We’d Write, Anton Du Beke and Ann Widdecombe apparently once hoped to have their own sitcom.

In a Lunchlift Live Facebook stream (via British Comedy Guide), Paul claimed he met Ann in 2013 after appearing on BBC discussion show Are You Having A Laugh? – Comedy And Christianity, when she chatted to him afterwards about her idea.

“I thought: ‘Really?’ Ann Widdecombe? A sitcom?” he admitted.

“She said: ‘Yeah. With Anton ... could you put some ideas together, see if we could pitch it around?’”

A meeting was called where Paul started putting some ideas down “like Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke share a flat – Here’s some of the adventures they can get up to”.

He created some writing samples and “a few pages of the pitch” and Ann and Anton’s agents at the time apparently asked him to “go and write a half-hour episode and then you can take it to a production company”.

Paul claimed one of their agents wanted him to write the script and then pitch it on their behalf.

“They left it like ‘well, here’s what’s going to happen. You’re going to go and do the work and you’ll let us know when it’s ready to film’... So you know what? I didn’t do it, I didn’t do any of the work,” he admitted.

He added that he would rather be “the guy who saves the world from the Widdecombe sitcom”.

“Even Ann would agree, she’s probably not Rowan Atkinson,” he said. “Yes, she can dance funny, her and Anton, they are a double act to be reckoned with... Maybe they’re in development elsewhere. Maybe they got some other writer to do it for them.”

Needless to say, the revelation has left people with a lot of thoughts online...