Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke previously made no secret of his desire to join the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel, but it seems when it comes to the Christmas special, he’d rather be on the dance floor.

The dancer stepped up to replace Bruno Tonioli on this year’s series of the BBC ballroom show after 18 series as a professiona,l and is also set to judge the upcoming Christmas special alongside Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

However, he has admitted he is “slightly disappointed” to be on the panel rather than paired with a celebrity.

Anton said: “I love the Christmas special – it’s marvellous, the songs are great and the costumes are amazing. I’m slightly disappointed that I’m judging as I’d love to be dancing in it because I love it so much. And, you can’t get voted off, that’s what I love about it most.

“I’m looking forward to judging in it though and dressing up, I don’t know what costume I’m going to be in yet but it will be something fabulous.”

He added: “It’s the most wonderful thing on telly – the Christmas special has become a tradition in itself.”

Anton with fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse Ray Burmiston/BBC

In previous Christmas episode, Anton has reprised some of his most infamous partnerships, including those with Ann Widdecombe and Lesley Garrett, as well as teaming up with new celebrities like Su Pollard and Katy Brand.

This year’s Strictly special will see six new stars taking to the floor for the first time, including former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, newsreader Moira Stewart, presenter Adrian Chiles, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, singer Anne-Marie and First Dates’ Fred Sirieix.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One.