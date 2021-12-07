The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Guy Levy

With such a high calibre of talent, this year’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-final was already going to be a great watch – but the songs and dances being performed are set to make it unmissable TV.

Only four contestants remain in the running for the Glitterball trophy, meaning each couple will be performing twice on Saturday night, details of which have now been announced.

Fresh from surviving her first time in the dance-off, AJ Odudu will be hoping to impress with a Rumba, which she’ll be following up with a Quickstep performance.

Meanwhile, we’re expecting there won’t be a dry eye in the house after John Whaite’s long-awaited Couple’s Choice routine to Adele’s Hometown Glory.

Here’s the full list of what to expect from this week’s Strictly live show...

AJ and Kai will be dancing the Rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee

Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovirar

John and Johannes will be dancing a Couple’s Choice routine to Hometown Glory by Adele

Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight by Michael Bublé

And then...

AJ and Kai will be dancing the Quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman

Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding

John and Johannes will be dancing the Jive to Higher Power by Coldplay

Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Tango to One Vision by Queen

