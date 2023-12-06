Anya Taylor-Joy WWD/Getty/X/Ramon_PNG

You know that feeling when you’re over at a friend’s house, and they hand you their totally alien phone so you can add your takeaway picks to the group order? Or a stranger asks you to take their photo using a device that might as well be something from Doctor Who?

The Queen’s Gambit star has inadvertently become the centre of a viral moment after suffering a tech fail while trying to grab a selfie with a fan.

Last week, Anya put in an appearance at the Brazilian comic convention CCXP, and took a moment to greet fans on the red carpet as she made her way into the event.

Unfortunately, that’s where she ran into a bit of trouble.

imagina você tem a sorte da Anya Taylor-Joy pegar o seu celular pra tirar foto



e o azar dela ERRAR DUAS VEZES O BOTÃO DE TIRAR A FOTO DESLIGANDO SEU CELULAR!!!



pois é amigos, aconteceu comigo, eu não tenho foto com a Anya Taylor-Joy por conta da lerdeza dela kkkkkkkkk #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/Zd5Q4Av98c — ramon 🇱🇺 (@ramon_png) December 1, 2023

In a clip posted on X, Anya (who we can now safely assume is an unequivocal iPhone devotee) was seen trying on two separate occasions to use the fan’s Android phone to nab a selfie, but failed on both attempts.

The clip has since been re-shared by the culture account Pop Crave, and has now racked up more than 25 million views, with people finding Anya’s tech woes almost too relatable…

anya taylor-joy trying to take a selfie on an android phone and just giving up 😭 pic.twitter.com/R8Dc94d7ik — didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) December 5, 2023

Lmaoooo the struggle — 👑 SonesLoveSoshi 💗 (@soneslovesoshi) December 5, 2023

my girl has never seen a galaxy💀 — ☆ Scary ☆ (@DETENTIONFAIRY) December 5, 2023

She locked the phone, twice 🥺😭 — 🄰🅁🄸🄱🄻🄰🅉🄴 𝕏 🇮🇳 (@ariblazeog) December 5, 2023

Apple’s next ad campaign is just this playing on a loop https://t.co/mTyfPhVWyt — Benedict Townsend 🐀 (@BenedictTown) December 5, 2023

That man is crying his way to the Apple Store 😂 — Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) December 5, 2023

Laughs in IPhone 😂 — CosmicRanger (@CosmicRanger006) December 5, 2023

Anya has had another huge year in 2023, most notably lending her voice to Princess Peach in the record-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie.

