The 630 migrants rescued by aid boat the Aquarius off the coast of Libya have started to arrive at the Spanish port of Valencia, accompanied by Italian government ships. The Italian coastguard vessel Dattilo arrived just before 7am on Sunday and it will be followed by the Aquarius and another Italian navy ship, the Orione. The migrants were rescued by the Aquarius while attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean last week. The Aquarius, a boat operated by the aid groups SOS Mediterranee Sea and Doctors Without Borders, was stuck off the coast of Sicily last Saturday when Italy refused it permission to dock and demanded Malta do so. Malta refused and Spain stepped in and offered to grant them entry some 930 miles away. The migrants were met by emergency workers, including health officials and psychologists, at the city’s marina.

UPDATE L'#Aquarius entre dans le port de #Valence. La fin de l'attente est toute proche pour les 106 rescapés présents à bord depuis plus d'une semaine. pic.twitter.com/o2LX2Dk3AH — SOS MEDITERRANEE France (@SOSMedFrance) June 17, 2018

David Noguera, the head of Doctors Without Borders in Spain, said he was glad that Spain allowed the migrants in but said he was worried that more European nations would close their ports to those rescued at sea in the future. “I have mixed feelings,” he told The Associated Press. “I am happy that the journey (for the Aquarius migrants) is over – a journey that was too long – and I am worried for the situation in the Mediterranean and the closing of European ports.”

People waiting at the port greet the arrival of the Aquarius with a round of applause. A long ordeal is finally coming to an end pic.twitter.com/S5oBeTvm6Q — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) June 17, 2018

Valencia emergency official Jorge Suarez said some of the migrants were in a state of shock. “They are very shaken,” Suarez said. “Put yourself in their position, you get off a ship and the first people who greet you are wearing masks.” Spanish authorities have said they will examine the migrants case by case to see if they qualify for asylum according to the country’s regulations. Spain’s minister of public works, Miguel Angel Abalos, said on Saturday that the migrants from the Aquarius would be granted a “special authorisation” to remain in the country for one month before “they will be dealt with according to our laws without exception”.

PAU BARRENA via Getty Images The Aquarius rescue ship enters the port of Valencia on June 17.

Abalos said the Spanish government “will act with sensitivity and at the same time within the law, and with a message to Europe that it doesn’t have an immigration policy up to the challenge at hand”. Those on the boat who were forced to spend days crossing the western Mediterranean includes 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children and as many as seven pregnant women, according to Valencia’s regional authorities. Spain has accepted the French government’s offer to take in those migrants who want to go to France “once they have fulfilled the protocols established for their arrival”.

PAU BARRENA via Getty Images Migrants disembark from the Italian coast guard boat the Dattilo at the port of Valencia on June 17.

The refusal by Italy and Malta to allow the Aquarius to enter their ports has created a row between EU members over how to handle immigration. Under the EU’s asylum laws — currently the subject of a major political dispute and under revision — migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first enter Europe. In practice, the policy has placed a heavy burden on Italy and Greece, where hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers have arrived in recent years. Spain’s new Socialist government has taken up the cause of the migrants’ plight to demonstrate its commitment to protecting human rights and respecting international law.

JOSE JORDAN via Getty Images Red Cross members, Spanish Guardia Civil guards and Spanish policemen welcome migrants from the Italian coast guard boat the Dattilo at the port of Valencia on June 17.

Europa Press via Getty Images Migrants disembark from the Italian navy vessel, the Dattilo at the port of Valencia.