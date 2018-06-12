More than 600 migrants stranded aboard a rescue ship in the Mediterranean face another four days at sea after being denied entry to ports in Italy and Malta.

The refugees will be transferred to other vessels to sail to Spain as part of a rescue operation, after both countries denied the boat permission to dock, arguing they have already accepted their fair share of refugees.

Humanitarian groups said the decision is putting politics before people’s safety, forcing them to endure further hardship after an already harrowing journey from north Africa.

The 629 migrants on board include 134 children and seven pregnant women, NGOs operating the boat said.

Doctors Without Borders, which is operating the Aquarius alongside SOS Mediterrannean, said Italy wanted to shift at least some of the migrants onto other vessels and then head together in a convoy towards the Spanish port of Valencia.

Spain unexpectedly offered on Monday to take in the migrants, who were picked up off Libya’s coast over the weekend, but the Aquarius had still not moved more than 16 hours later, as Italian authorities work out the logistics of the trip.

Fresh water and food were running low aboard the vessel by Monday afternoon and fresh supplies had to be brought from Italy and Malta.