Ariana Grande tweeted (and promptly deleted) a passionate tweet in defence of her manager, Scooter Braun, following rumours that Justin Bieber, who he also looks after, is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin.
Over the weekend, reports claimed that The Biebs had popped the question to his new girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, after just one month of dating.
With Ariana and Justin both sharing a manager, and both seemingly getting engaged after very brief romances, one Twitter user pointed out the similarity, joking: “First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder.”
Unfortunately, Ariana did not see the funny side, swiftly hitting back in a public response which read (via People): “You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?
“Love is lit. S–t happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. U deserve it.”
When fans began pointing out on Twitter that the initial comment wasn’t supposed to be offensive, a clearly-embarrassed Ariana pulled the tweet, instead responding: “Okay okay... be nice to that man. He’s wonderful. And very human. Always puts his artists’ health and happiness first.”
Justin and Hailey are yet to confirm their engagement officially, though hours after the rumours first began circulating, the model was seen sporting an impressive ring on her engagement finger.
Meanwhile, Ariana recently became engaged to ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson, who she has been in a relationship with for around two months.