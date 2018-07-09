Ariana Grande tweeted (and promptly deleted) a passionate tweet in defence of her manager, Scooter Braun, following rumours that Justin Bieber, who he also looks after, is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

Over the weekend, reports claimed that The Biebs had popped the question to his new girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, after just one month of dating.

With Ariana and Justin both sharing a manager, and both seemingly getting engaged after very brief romances, one Twitter user pointed out the similarity, joking: “First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder.”