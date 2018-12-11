Police have named an 18-year-old man who died after being knifed in a flat in Greenwich, south east London.

Aron Warren was found unresponsive on Saturday evening and was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after.

Detectives have appealed for anybody with information to get in touch.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said on Tuesday: “While we continue to work to piece together the events that led to Aron’s murder, I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Topham House in Prior Street around 9.15pm to contact police.

“We believe Aron was attacked inside the flat where he was residing in Topham House, so I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who let someone into the building prior to the murder or who saw anyone fleeing the scene.”

A postmortem examination is ongoing, the Met said. Warren’s death comes after an estimated 127 homicides in London so far in 2018.

A 17-year-old boy previously arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.