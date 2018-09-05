Arrest Warrant Issued For Two Russians Named In Salisbury Novichok Probe

Rex Features A European Arrest Warrant has been obtained for two Russian nationals for offences including the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal

Two Russian nationals have been identified as suspects over the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Police and prosecutors said there is sufficient evidence to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov with conspiring to murder Sergei Skripal and attempting to murder the ex-Russian spy, his daughter Yulia and Wiltshire Police detective sergeant Nick Bailey.

Metropolitan Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the two suspects are aged around 40 and it is likely they were travelling under aliases and Petrov and Boshirov are not their real names.