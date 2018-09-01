Salisbury Novichok 999 Vehicles Buried In Hazardous Waste Landfill

PA

Some emergency service vehicles used in the response to Novichok poisonings in Wiltshire have been buried in a landfill site. The secure burials would pose “absolutely no risk to the public”, a spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said. Defra did not disclose the number of vehicles nor the emergency services they were used by, but confirmed that some had been sealed in a hazardous waste landfill site near Bishops Cleeve in Gloucestershire.

PA A police car being taken away by military personnel