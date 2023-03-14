Ashley Graham Has Classiest Response To Awkward Hugh Grant Oscars Interview

Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant on the Oscars red carpet ABC

The model was faced with abrupt answers from the Notting Hill star as she presented pre-ceremony TV coverage from the Academy Awards red carpet.

After some people have voiced the opinion that Hugh was being “rude” and “dismissive” with his responses, Ashley has now been asked for her take on the viral moment.

When asked by TMZ about the support she has received over their exchange, Ashley kept it classy with a simple response.

“You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness,” she said.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

Ashley later insisted she had enjoyed hosting the red carpet, adding: “I had so much fun. My feet hurt though!”

Hugh seemed to have no love for Ashley’s questions during their red carpet exchange on Sunday.

When asked if he was rooting for anyone to win, he said: “No one in particular.”

And asked what he was wearing, he replied: “Just my suit.”

Things then really seemed to take a turn when Ashley asked Hugh about his very memorable cameo in Glass Onion, in which Hugh plays the partner of Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig.

“Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for three seconds,” Hugh told Ashley when she asked about how he felt about his role.

“Yeah, but still, you showed up and had fun, right?” Ashley attempted.

“Uh, almost,” Hugh responded.

Hugh is yet to comment on the chatter surrounding his red carpet appearance, but did raise some smiles during the Oscars ceremony himself with one very self-deprecating joke.