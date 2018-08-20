The whole of NSW is officially in drought and Broken Hill, which is in the outback, has become an emu hotspot as the birds look for water.

A town in New South Wales, Australia, is being “mobbed” by thirsty emus, as one of the state’s worst ever droughts continues.

ABC News reports that the emus have been “running laps of the main street, eating gardens and gate crashing football matches”.

Local wildlife worker Emma Singleton said: “We’re seeing mobs of them.”

Rescue and Rehabilitation of Australian Native Animals (RRANA), where Singleton works, has received numerous calls from worried locals.

“We are averaging at least two or three callouts a day,” Singleton added. “They’re all coming in looking for water and food.”

Residents on the outskirts of Broken Hill are being urged to leave water out for the animals but those in the centre are being warned against it, as it could encourage the emus to to come into town.