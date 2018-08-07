As temperatures nudge the mid-thirties, newspaper headlines warning ‘heatwave kills hundreds’ seem plausible. But while the warm weather may well have triggered reports of a spike in heat-related deaths, experts say it’s too early to tell if that is actually the case. Provisional Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures do show 995 more deaths than the five year average registered in England and Wales during the seven weeks from July 2 to July 20.

And it’s not in dispute that this has been one of the warmest and driest British summers in years – but as yet, it’s impossible to tell how many of those deaths were as a direct result of skyrocketing temperatures. The ONS points out that provisional weekly death figures are based on the dates the deaths were registered, not the date each person died. Nick Stripe, joint deputy director of health analysis and life events at the ONS, said: “This means the figure of 995 will include people who died before the hot weather, while potentially leaving out others who did die during the recent heatwave. “Although the provisional data currently available appears to show a high number, it’s not really clear how meaningful this is.”

The temperature is due to peak over the next day or so. If you can, check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves. See tips for coping in hot weather on our page: https://t.co/vxZSSThI7j pic.twitter.com/PBmBWUgyVA — NHS (@NHSuk) August 6, 2018