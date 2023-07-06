Trump's 'Lifetime Of Lies' Exposed In Author's Damning New Video

Author Don Winslow returned to hammering former US president Donald Trump with the release of a new video this week.

The bestselling writer called out Trump’s many, many lies in a new 4-minute clip that he shared on YouTube on Wednesday.

He captioned it: #DonaldTrumpLifetimeOfLies.

Winslow ripped Trump as nothing more than an “infomercial” and “five-decade-long marketing campaign” who used “salesman language” to manipulate supporters.

The author of multiple New York Times bestsellers also debunked many claims made by the former president, from his self-styled persona of a “great businessman” to his purported devout Christianity.

Watch the video here:

Winslow has been a vocal critic of Trump and his enablers since before the 2020 election, with his anti-Trump videos garnering millions of views.