Donald Trump’s latest boast about his handling of the economy when he was president backfired and prompted plenty of awkward reminders for the Republican 2024 presidential nominee.
“For four straight years I fought for American workers like I would fight for my own family. I took care of our economy like I would take care of my own company,” Trump told the Economic Club of New York on Thursday about his fiscal plans for a potential second administration.
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign pointed out the issue with Trump’s comments on X, formerly Twitter. Namely, that he ran the country like his companies.
“Donald Trump bankrupted a casino and multiple other businesses,” the vice president’s team captioned footage of Trump’s claim.
Other social media users echoed the sentiment and pointed out Trump’s legal woes too: