Cable News Host Trolls 'Shameless' Ron DeSantis For 'Cringe' Campaign Ending

MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin sent DeSantis off with a look at some of his most awkward moments on and off the campaign trail.
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday night offered a mock salute to Ron DeSantis after the Florida governor ended his bid for the Republican presidential nomination and endorsed archrival Donald Trump.

“Tonight, we pour one out for you, Gov. Ron Disaster,” the host of Ayman said, after dismissing DeSantis’ effort as “perhaps the single most cringeworthy, disastrous GOP primary showing in modern American political history”.

Mohyeldin said the governor then “shamelessly” endorsed Trump, who “spent much of the past year mocking, denigrating and humiliating Ron DeSantis”.

The MSNBC host played a supercut of the “cringe” insults Trump directed at DeSantis: calling him “DeSanctimonious”, likening his awkward head movements to a “bobblehead doll” and accusing of him wearing “high heels,” or lifts in his shoes to appear taller.

Mohyeldin also noted the “dozens of gaffes, the awkward exchanges, the uncomfortable smiles” that often marked DeSantis’ events. He rolled a supercut video of some of the governor’s campaign moments that were memorable for all the wrong reasons:

