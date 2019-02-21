We Should All Love Our Reflection As Much As This Baby Does

A baby’s joyous relationship with her reflection is taking the internet by storm.

Four-month-old Khendi Mitchell was filmed giggling every time she saw herself in the mirror – and the video has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.

Khendi’s mum, Sydnie Lemora, hopes it will teach people to “love themselves first”, a lesson she says she learned from her own mum.

“I always tell my daughter she is beautiful because my mum told me the same,” the 22-year-old from Texax, US, told the Press Association.

[Read More: This baby’s excitement at being able to see properly for the first time is adorable to watch]