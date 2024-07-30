Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd Breaks His Silence Over £133 Million Lawsuit Filed By 'Real-Life Martha'

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has opened up about the “exhausting and extremely upsetting” stalking he allegedly endured from the woman who is suing Netflix over her portrayal in the hit series.

The show was inspired by comedian and actor Richard’s real experience with a stalker, and the show begins with a message reading “this is a true story”.

Baby Reindeer proved to be a runaway hit for Netflix when it began streaming in April, spending almost a month as the platform’s number one series in the UK.

However, while the cast urged viewers not to speculate on the real identities of those depicted in the show, questions were raised about whether enough was done by Netflix to protect their identities.

A lawsuit was subsequently filed against Netflix in June by the woman who alleges she inspired the “Martha” character.

Fiona Harvey accused the company of “defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence” and “violations of [her] right to privacy”, and is seeking $170 million (around £133,000) in damages.

In a court filing on Monday, Richard detailed “stalking, harassment, abuse and threats” that he allegedly suffered from Harvey between 2014 and 2017, according to The Guardian.

Jessica Gunning, left, and Richard Gadd in conversation about the Netflix television series "Baby Reindeer" at The 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

In the filing, Richard reaffirmed that the series is “emotionally true” to his own life, and not intended to be a “a beat-for-beat recounting”.

He also recalled meeting Harvey at the Hawley Arms pub in London in 2014, initially believing her to be “harmless”.

After receiving “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and a number of handwritten letters” – which he said were often “sexually explicit, violent” with “derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats” – Richard claimed that he reported Harvey to the police in February 2016.

“The cumulative effect of all of Harvey’s actions was enormous,” Richard wrote. “It was exhausting and extremely upsetting to deal with her constant personal interactions in the Hawley Arms, her following me around London including near where I lived and her relentless and deeply unpleasant communications.”

Richard claimed a First Instance Harassment Warning was issued against Harvey in May 2016, after which he stopped receiving emails and voicemails.

However, he alleged that he went on to receive a handwritten letter from Harvey with a pair of underwear inside in August 2017.

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning as Donny and Martha in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

According to Deadline, Richard also wrote in his declaration of support to Netflix that he was “surprised” that Harvey appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Though I have only watched certain segments, I understand she claimed that she was the inspiration for the Martha character, and that she never sent me thousands of emails nor left me any voicemail,” the declaration added.

“She harassed and stalked me over several years, and since her interview, other individuals have contacted me through my agents and publicists and said they were also harassed by Harvey, but all were too scared of her to come forward.”

While Richard created and wrote Baby Reindeer, he is not among the defendants.