MPs Back In The 'Doom Loop' As Theresa May Indicates Brexit Talks Will Drag On Over Christmas

Theresa May signalled Brexit talks will continue over Christmas as she arrived in Brussels to try and win concessions to save her beleaguered withdrawal deal. The prime minister arrived at the two-day EU summit having survived a leadership challenge by Tory MPs, hoping to get “reassurances” on the so-called Irish backstop which has turned the Commons against her deal. Before the confidence vote – which she won by 200 votes to 117 – May had told Tories she was seeking a “legal assurances” over how the UK can exit the backstop plan for a customs union with the EU, amid fears the country could become trapped in it with no escape route. But she played down expectations of an “immediate breakthrough” as Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom confirmed MPs would not be voting on the deal next week, the last before Christmas recess.

Reuters Embattled prime minister Theresa May arrives at the European Council summit in Brussels.

At the European Council summit in Brussels, May said: “My focus now is on ensuring that I can get those assurances that we need to get this deal over the line, because I genuinely believe it’s in the best interests of both sides – the UK and the EU – to get the deal over the line, to agree a deal. “But I recognise the strength of concern in the House of Commons and that’s what I will be pushing to colleagues today. “I don’t expect an immediate breakthrough, but what I do hope is that we can start work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary.” The PM also confirmed she would not lead the Tories into the next general election, an admission she made last night to MPs in what was seen as a necessary move to survive the confidence vote. But May declined to name a date for her departure. “I have said that in my heart I would love to be able to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election,” she said. “But I think it is right that the party feels that it would prefer to go into that election with a new leader.”

Asked whether she had a date in mind to stand down, the PM went on: “No. People try to talk about dates. “What I’m clear about is the next general election is in 2022 and I think it’s right that another party leader takes us into that general election.” May held talks with EU Council president Donald Tusk and Irish premier Leo Varadkar ahead of the formal summit. She will have a chance to address and answer questions from the other 27 EU leaders, but will leave after dinner to allow them to discuss Brexit privately. Arriving at the summit, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said he respected May and criticised Labour MPs for laughing at her in the Commons on Monday when she announced she was pulling the vote on her deal. He told reporters: “I feel respect, I admire her tenacity, she’s a great leader and when I saw some of the Labour people laughing at her when she said she had listened I thought that was not very British”. Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn faced intensifying calls to clarify Labour’s Brexit policy amid pressure to back a second referendum, or so-called People’s Vote. Activist group Open Labour backed calls from the TSSA union for an emergency special conference to give members a say over what the party will pitch to voters in any snap election.

SIPA USA/PA Images Labour is facing pressure to back a second EU referendum, or so-called People's Vote