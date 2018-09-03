The 7 Hacks Parents Need To Make Those Back To School Mornings Go Smoothly

Six weeks of lie-ins, lazy mornings, days spent on the sofa and no alarms. It’s no wonder the back to school routine can come as a shock to both parents and children.

As the new term starts it’s back to making packed lunches, ensuring the uniform is washed, and managing to get your kids up and out of the door on time.

To make sure the mornings go smoothly in the next few weeks, we spoke to Mumsnet, Netmums and a few other parents to get their tips and advice. You’re welcome.

Prepare as much as possible the night before.

Make mornings less stressful by doing half the work before you go to bed. This is what John Adams, owner of Dad Blog UK, does to make sure the early hours go smoothly. “I ensure uniforms and bags are in the correct place along with school shoes,” he says. “A misplaced school shoe can throw the morning routine right out of sync and make you late.”

Netmums advise this preparation includes everything from making sure your kids have two white socks, to checking there are enough clean shirts. “Setting your child’s complete set of clothes out at bedtime will put an end to all those ‘Mum, where are my socks?’ panics.”

Set an earlier alarm.

Especially during those first few weeks when you’re not used to waking up at the crack of dawn, Netmums advise setting your alarm 15 minutes earlier than you usually would. “We know how valuable every last second of sleep is,” they say. “But instead of a hellish morning routine, try getting up before your kids so you can get yourself sorted first. Trust us – it’s well worth sacrificing the extra 15 minutes in bed.”