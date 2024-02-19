Baftas Organisers Speak Out After Matthew Perry Is Left Out Of 'In Memoriam' Tributes

Matthew Perry in 2015 via Associated Press

Baftas bosses have spoken out after viewers complained that Matthew Perry was left out of this year’s “In Memoriam” tributes.

On Sunday night, the Baftas took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with David Tennant on presenting duties and Oppenheimer picking up five of the 13 awards it was nominated for.

During the ceremony, Ted Lasso fave Hannah Waddingham performed a special rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time, while the show paid tribute to the key figures from the film industry who had died in the last 12 months.

Moment hors du temps, Hannah Waddingham reprend Time After Time sur l’hommage aux disparus 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ztjSXgVav5 — CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 18, 2024

However, after the segment aired, many were upset not to see Matthew Perry getting a mention.

Although Matthew was best known within the entertainment industry for his Emmy-nominated performance as Chandler Bing in Friends, he also appeared in a string of films including The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In and 17 Again.

why wasn’t matthew perry included in the memorial sequence??? #BAFTAs — emily (taylors version) ⸆⸉ (@EmilyMRay) February 18, 2024

Hannah Waddingham’s voice like butter singing Time After Time. The tribute to all of the contributors to film we have lost in the last year, though Matthew Perry wasn’t included? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/fD3kmLvaw5 — Noriko Homma 💙 (@Noriko_Homma) February 18, 2024

Tbh it wouldn't even have mattered to Matty but still he deserved that honour and #BAFTA2024 fucked up .#Matthewperry pic.twitter.com/Ibu3exSqP8 — ⅋ţ𝓽𝓶 (@Ahana_Thakur21) February 19, 2024

No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form @BAFTApic.twitter.com/zzWA4XxYLL — Cricket Freak (@sharma99vishu) February 19, 2024

Where was Matthew Perry’s tribute in that memorial? Bad form #baftas pic.twitter.com/Ze4ZQvjnXq — That Normal Mum (@thatnormalmum) February 18, 2024

#BAFTAs forgetting the great Matthew Perry tonight was bad ! pic.twitter.com/C0YtX32B3T — Karen 🏴🏴🩵🌊🌳🌲 (@kpearny) February 18, 2024

Only came to make sure I wasn't the only person saddened at the glaring omission by @BAFTA of #MatthewPerry during the in memorandum tributes! #BAFTA2024

I'm pleased to see it's not just me! pic.twitter.com/CP7m7vMv0J — Annalise Cowlishaw (@Annalise_24) February 18, 2024

I suspect Matthew Perry, David McCallum and the mighty Bernard Cribbins will get their acknowledgements at the #BAFTA TV Awards, a medium on which they arguably had their greatest impact.



But I appreciate they feel like howling ommissions. #BAFTAs #BAFTA2024 #Baftas2024 https://t.co/zq5JS66dC9 — Trevor Lambert #SaveTheBBC (@TrevorMLambert) February 18, 2024

Shocking omission of Matthew Perry in memoriam section tonight - yes he was famous for a tv show but he was also a movie actor…poor show #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Wu3NkfAdpI — Lindsay Robertson💙💛 (@linzirob) February 18, 2024

A Bafta spokesperson has since clarified that, because Matthew was most known for his TV work (which included The West Wing, The Odd Couple and Studio 60 On The Sunshine Strip as well as Friends), he will be included in the TV Baftas’ tributes later this year.

He has also been featured in a longer list of tributes on Bafta’s official website.

Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony. You can also find our tribute to Matthew at https://t.co/903NKrE1dw — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

Matthew was found dead at his home in California in October of last year, at the age of 54.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner subsequently confirmed that Matthew had died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, with contributing factors to his death including drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

After fans and Matthew’s former colleagues began paying tribute last year, an old interview quickly resurfaced on social media, in which the Emmy nominee said he’d hoped he would be remembered for his work in helping those struggling with addiction, having been candid about his own substance abuse issues throughout his career.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing NBC via Getty Images

He said: “The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘yes,’ and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing.