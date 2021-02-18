Vaccine Hesitant BAME Groups Are Becoming More Confident About The Jab, NHS Chief Says

Vaccine hesitant Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities are becoming more confident about the Covid jab, an NHS boss has said.

Kevin Fenton, London’s public health director, said officials were “seeing improvements over time” as more people get the jab.

It comes amid concern about the lower levels of take-up among BAME communities, with one study suggesting white people were almost twice as likely to have the jab as Black people in the first four priority groups.

Fenton was appearing at a British Asian Trust event, addressed by Prince Charles and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, aimed at boosting take-up.

On Wednesday, senior government scientist Angela McLean warned that deaths and hospitalisations could become concentrated among BAME groups if there was another wave of Covid after lockdown is lifted.

Fenton said the NHS was engaging with communities in London to boost take up, where he heard “consistent” questions “about the content of the vaccine, the safety profile, were the vaccines rushed, were any people of colour in the trials that were done?”.

“For all of those questions we have answers and we can show the data, and that goes a long way to restore trust,” he said.

It came as NHS primary care director Dr Nikita Kanani told the event that sometimes distrust among BAME communities goes back “over centuries” due to medical mistreatment by the authorities.