Plans for bank holiday getaways could be scuppered by travel disruption as the warm weather turns to wind and rain over the weekend.

Maximum temperatures are set to plunge into the high teens by Sunday, with parts of the country expected to be battered by near gale-force winds.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as more than 14 million cars take to the roads for trips between Thursday and Monday, according to the RAC.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said wet and windy weather could cause further trouble for those travelling over the last long weekend before the festive period.

“In places we are quite likely to see some standing water on the roads which will add to the difficult driving conditions on Sunday,” he said.