Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images It might be bright enough to hit the beach - but take a jumper with you.

Whether you’re planning a staycation, family day out or stuck at work, it might be good to take an umbrella with you this bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office has revealed what we can expect from the weather and sadly, it looks like any bouts of sunshine will be broken up by rain showers.

Forecasters have warned that for the whole of the UK, lower temperatures are here to stay for the weekend, as a “cold front brings fresh air from the Atlantic”.

But that doesn’t mean the sun won’t show its face – bright skies are expected “for most” places, with temperatures around 18C-19C.

A few showers are likely on Saturday and deputy chief meteorologist Martin Young warned the majority of the rain will arrive the following day.

He said: “On Sunday, it looks most likely that rain will arrive in the west during the morning and spread eastwards across many parts of the country through the rest of the day.

“Some of the rain could be heavy at times in western parts of the UK.”