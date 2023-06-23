Obama Reveals The Strange-But-Happy Recurring Dream He Had While US President

Former US President Barack Obama said he had a strange recurring dream while in the White House.

“I did have dreams where I wasn’t president ― and they were some of my happiest dreams,” he told Hasan Minhaj in a video on YouTube.

He described dreams where he could just walk into a bodega and get an iced coffee.

“I’d sit on a bench and suddenly I realised that nobody recognises me,” he recalled. “And that’s the only thing that happened in the dream: I’d just be sitting there, chill. And I felt like I won the lottery.”

