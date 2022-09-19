Barack Obama Recalls The Queen’s ‘Extraordinary Generosity’ In Tribute

President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II during a state banquet in Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011 in London WPA Pool via Getty Images

Barack Obama has said that he and his wife, Michelle Obama, were “lucky enough to know” the Queen, whose state funeral took place the same day in London.

“Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity,” the former president wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing.”

Earlier this year, the BBC released a video clip of Obama sharing some of his favourite memories of the monarch, who he said “reminded me very much of my grandmother.” Obama included the video in his message on Monday.

He said she was “very gracious” and also had a “no-nonsense, wry sense of humor.” During their first visit together, Obama said the monarch “could not have been more kind of thoughtful to me or Michelle.”

The former president also recalled a sweet moment between the families, when the queen invited Michelle and the couple’s daughters, Sasha and Malia, to tea.

“She then offered the girls to drive in her golden carriage around the grounds of Buckingham Palace,” he said. “It was the sort of generosity and consideration that left a mark in my daughter’s lives that’s still there.”

To see more photo from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, see below: