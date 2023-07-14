Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Shares ADHD Diagnosis

Greta Gerwig attends the world premiere of Barbie Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig has spoken for the first time about being diagnosed with ADHD.

The Barbie director discussed her diagnosis as an adult during an interview with The Observer.

Speaking to the outlet, the three-time Oscar nominee discussed how she had been “a real rule follower” as a child, and had “a ton of energy”.

“Now, as an adult, I have ADHD – they diagnosed me,” Greta explained.

“But as a kid, my mum was like, ‘Let’s sign her up for every activity. Let’s tire her out’.”

She continued: “I’ve always had a tremendous amount of enthusiasm. I was just interested in, like, everything.

“I had a really active imagination. I had a lot of really deep feelings. I was emotional.”

Greta did not disclose any further information about her diagnosis.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig at the UK premiere of Barbie Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a lifelong neurological condition, where an individual usually displays inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

Over 365 million globally are thought to have ADHD — and because symptoms can show up differently in adults, it can be difficult for people to realise they might have the condition, the overlooked signs of which can cause significant strain on their life and health.

Recent years have seen a number of high-profile figures share their diagnosis after having it confirmed later in life.