Viewers Have A Poignant Theory About A Certain Character At The End Of The New Barbie Trailer

The new Barbie movie once again dominated the conversation on Thursday afternoon when an exciting new trailer for the film was posted online.
In the teaser, we learned more about what was in store for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken in the film, as well as getting to see the pair’s A-list co-stars in action.
But since the trailer was released, viewers have also shared a theory about a mysterious character who appears towards the end.
As the clip draws to a close, Barbie is seen sharing a smile with a woman in a park, while a voiceover says: “Humans only have one ending. Ideas are forever.”
When the trailer is viewed with subtitles, this quote is attributed to a character named Ruth, prompting many people to speculate that the woman Barbie is seen sharing the screen with is supposed to represent the doll’s inventor, Ruth Handler.
Ruth – who died in 2002 – created Barbie in 1959, and was the co-founder of Mattel toys, alongside her husband Elliot Handler.
However, one thing film fans can’t seem to agree on is whether Ruth Handler is supposed to be the woman in the park, or Rhea Perlman’s yet-to-be-revealed role in the film, after some people claimed the voiceover sounded like the Matilda star…
It was also revealed on Thursday that big-name acts like Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Charli XCX had all contributed to the Barbie soundtrack, while Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have apparently reworked the Aqua classic Barbie Girl for the film.
Barbie will finally arrive in cinemas on Friday 21 July.