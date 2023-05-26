Viewers Have A Poignant Theory About A Certain Character At The End Of The New Barbie Trailer

The new Barbie movie once again dominated the conversation on Thursday afternoon when an exciting new trailer for the film was posted online.

In the teaser, we learned more about what was in store for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken in the film, as well as getting to see the pair’s A-list co-stars in action.

Advertisement

But since the trailer was released, viewers have also shared a theory about a mysterious character who appears towards the end.

As the clip draws to a close, Barbie is seen sharing a smile with a woman in a park, while a voiceover says: “Humans only have one ending. Ideas are forever.”

Margot Robbie as Barbie Warner Bros

When the trailer is viewed with subtitles, this quote is attributed to a character named Ruth, prompting many people to speculate that the woman Barbie is seen sharing the screen with is supposed to represent the doll’s inventor, Ruth Handler.

Advertisement

Ruth – who died in 2002 – created Barbie in 1959, and was the co-founder of Mattel toys, alongside her husband Elliot Handler.

However, one thing film fans can’t seem to agree on is whether Ruth Handler is supposed to be the woman in the park, or Rhea Perlman’s yet-to-be-revealed role in the film, after some people claimed the voiceover sounded like the Matilda star…

noticed this in the captions of the Barbie trailer.



This character shares the same first name as Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie. #Barbie #BarbieMovie #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/6caylsrUYw — liam (wga strike enthusiast) (@editedbyliam) May 25, 2023

If you watched the trailer for #BarbieTheMovie with subtitles, you can see that “Humans only have one ending. Ideas are forever” comes from Ruth.



Presumably Ruth Handler, the creator of #Barbie pic.twitter.com/hgTtHOGcye — jennifer check (@wh0rchata) May 25, 2023

Why is no one mentioning that the elderly lady in the Barbie trailer is probably Ruth Handler. The creator of Barbie #dolltwt pic.twitter.com/oCbqGKXPYj — Stephany Sanchez🇵🇪🖤🤍💜 (@stephsan96) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

WAIT does this lady that Barbie meets represent Ruth Handler?! The creator of Barbie pic.twitter.com/Xeu0HpfVo4 — andrea ✧ ˚. ᵎᵎ 🎀⁷ (@faeriedrea) May 25, 2023

Captions called the old woman in the Barbie trailer Ruth so I have to assume that's Barbie meeting her creator in that scene (Barbie was created by Ruth Handler) — (INSERT BLACK CHARACTER) Deserves Better (@GL2814_3) May 25, 2023

this line only continues my conspiracy theory™ that Rhea Perlman is playing Ruth Handler https://t.co/OVYieYxdbv — Matt: The One to Watch for HBO (@matt_tbr) May 25, 2023

And I think the VO is done by Rhea Perlman, who’s Jewish. idk who the actress is (she doesn’t look like Barbara) but I think the voice is Rhea — danielle ✡️ (Barbie’s Version) (@danielleagst1) May 25, 2023

Not me crying at the fact that Ruth Handler is going to be in the #BarbieMovie — Alistair (@chocolate_guts) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

It was also revealed on Thursday that big-name acts like Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Charli XCX had all contributed to the Barbie soundtrack, while Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have apparently reworked the Aqua classic Barbie Girl for the film.