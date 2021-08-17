Barbra Streisand Took Another Look And Shaded Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born

Sounds like Barbra Streisand thought the most recent remake of A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga was little, well, sha-ha-sha-ha-llow.

The music legend, who took on the role of the young ingenue in the 1976 version of the film, offered up her candid and then some thoughts about Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning feature debut, which she previously lavished praise upon.

While promoting the release of her new album, Release Me 2, on Australian talk show The Project over the weekend, Streisand appeared to knock the 2018 film for its lack of originality.

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé. I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea,” she said.

“So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

“I thought it was the wrong idea, but, look, it was a big success, so I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” she added.