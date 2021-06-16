'Heroes Don't Do That': Batman's Sex Life Explained (And It's Bad News For Catwoman)

Too bad The Rock isn’t the CEO of DC Comics.

On Monday, Twitter was aroused by quite the juicy tidbit buried in a Variety piece about a popular superhero series.

Apparently, Batman absolutely cannot perform oral sex on Catwoman in the DC Entertainment-HBO Max adult animated series Harley Quinn.

Justin Halpern, a co-creator and executive producer of the highly graphic series, told the magazine:

In this third season of ‘Harley’ we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’

While DC might want to consider selling another kind of toy if Batman proves to be such a staunch supporter of female pleasure, Halpern and his co-creator Patrick Schumacker also told Variety that DC has been pretty supportive of their show’s penchant for pushing the envelope.

Thankfully, Twitter users were up for making jokes about DC not wanting Batman going down...